HUD says Texas agency discriminated in flood relief funding

A United States flag hangs outside a flooded home in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Monday,...
A United States flag hangs outside a flooded home in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, near the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says Texas’ administration of flood relief money from Hurricane Harvey broke federal law by discriminating against Black and Hispanic residents of the Houston area.

The federal agency’s decision could channel millions of dollars of aid to communities battered by the 2017 storm.

HUD found that the Texas General Land Office’s distribution process for more than $2 billion in flood mitigation funds “caused there to be disproportionately less funding available to benefit minority residents than was available to benefit white residents.”

The state agency denies the allegation and accused HUD of “politicizing” flood mitigation.

