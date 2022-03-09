Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Heartwarming reunion: First responders reunite with dog rescued in house fire

Rescuers reunite with a dog who was saved in a fire. (Source: WJLA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA FIRE AND EMS DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Caroline Patrickis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A dog was reunited with the first responders who helped save her life after a house fire in the Washington, D.C. area last year.

On Tuesday, Charlie, a lab hound mix, and her owner were able to thank the rescuers from that day.

“We are celebrating Charlie’s third birthday today, which we wouldn’t be able to do if it wasn’t for these brave men and women,” Ann Sanders, Charlie’s owner, said.

Firefighters rescued the dog from a burning home. She spent four days on oxygen at a local animal hospital after the incident.

“We were 6,000 miles away when we got the call that our house was on fire. And of course, the main thing that we were concerned about was our dog,” Sanders said.

D.C. fire and emergency services jumped into action that day to put out the fire and rescue Charlie.

“I immediately approached the firefighter and I said I would take care of the dog,” paramedic Marcella Somuah said. “The dog was laying there lifeless, breathing very deep and shallow. She had a lot of mucus coming out of her nose from the face mask. I immediately took the face mask off and cleared the airway.”

Rescuers said the dog was exposed to heavy smoke conditions during the fire.

“We just want to say thank everybody for everything,” Sanders said.

Fire officials reminded all pet owners to have an emergency plan with the following:

  • Make sure your pet’s animal license is current and attached to your pet at all times.
  • Include a disaster kit for your pet, including food and water.
  • Prepare a first aid kit, including medication and medical records.
  • And have a dog or cat door in your home so your pets don’t get trapped.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
The war in Ukraine causing surging gas prices.
Gar prices soar as summer driving season approaches
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Strike on Ukrainian hospital that killed 3 draws outrage
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine
Construction crews found a body inside the wall of a convention center in California.
Mummified body found inside wall of California convention center