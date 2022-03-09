Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County working on 3 home builds back to back

This is the first time the group has done three in a row
By Erin Wides
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is in the middle of building their 116th home. The next three homes are part of a six home-development that Habitat for Humanity is working on. According to CEO of Habitat for Humanity, Jack Wilson, the land was purchased through the City of Tyler’s housing infill program.

“We try to build small, little integrated neighborhoods of Habitat homeowners and they all kind of get together. But also, too, it’s been proven over the years that when we come into a neighborhood and we start putting up new homes like this, affordable homes, you start seeing the neighborhood itself start to pick up,” he said.

For them, building three houses back to back is something different.

“We’ve never done three in a row, and the reason being is that our business model has changed a little bit,” Wilson said. “A few years ago I would have had to raise the money for each home and have a homeowner before we could start building. But now things have changed and we’re able to use third-party financing.”

This means many banks in the area have developed a low interest loan for families below 80 percent of the average mean income, which is who they serve. And now they can pre-approve someone and then partner them with a bank to get the mortgage. So they are able to sell the house to the homeowner at cost, and finance the mortgage at zero interest.

Wilson said like everyone, they’ve felt the impact of the pandemic on their supplies and pricing. Lumber packages for three of the homes have increased at least $20,000. And they’re just now getting windows that they ordered in October.

“It’s just one of those things we have to learn to adapt and work around. Because we have to make a difference, we do make a difference, and so these hiccups, we have to figure out a way of how to move forward. We can’t let it paralyze us,” he said.

Wilson said the future homeowner of the home they are working on now grew up in a Habitat home that her parents bought in the early 2000′s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

