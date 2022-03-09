Full-scale emergency drill tests preparedness of Gregg County agencies

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - East Texas Regional Airport had a full-scale emergency this morning, but it was only a drill. Such drills are required by the FAA every three years for all certificated commercial service airports.

East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller said emergency services from all over Gregg County gathered at the airport to take part in an emergency drill.

“Today we’ll simulate an aircraft crash. We’ll launch our fire trucks. We’ll call in mutual aid organizations in and we’ll transport people to the hospital, and then we’ll recover from that event,” Miller said.

After a quick briefing the volunteer victims were taken to the scene of a plane that had landing gear issues and collided with another aircraft.

“We’ll be responding with our crash fire rescue vehicles and medical personnel to put the fire out and save the people,” Miller said.

However, Miller said it was scaled back due to COVID.

“This year we’re not doing the makeup. We’re simply putting tags on that say the individual may have a broken leg or a broken arm,” Miller said.

But there are still more than a dozen victims like John Dawson who works for the TSA.

It’s definitely good to, I guess, keep up with safety protocol and actually know what to do in a serious situation like that,” Dawson said.

Regional Manager for Christus EMS Brian Wilkinson says patients are assessed according to color and taken to color-coded tarps.

“The black are the deceased. Red are critical patients that have immediate life threat. Then you go to yellow that are somewhat critical but not near as bad as the reds, and then you have green which is usually a walking wounded patient,” Wilkinson said.

Organizers say the drill is to help make response second nature since:

“You never know. I mean with planes and different things like that you never know what’s going to happen,” Wilkinson said.

Regional Airport Director Miller says the FAA requires an emergency exercise every year on paper, but on the third year it must be physically staged according to FAA and TSA regulations.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.