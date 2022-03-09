Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

After 2 women die in San Augustine County intersection, family petitions for 4-way stop

WEBXTRA: Family of two killed at San Augustine County intersection petition for 4-way stop
WEBXTRA: Family of two killed at San Augustine County intersection petition for 4-way stop
By Brianna Linn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The family of two women who died in a crash at a San Augustine County intersection have filed a petition asking for a change.

18-year-old Lacy Reynolds and 17-year-old Kaitlyn Byrum died in the crash at the intersection of Highway 103 and FM 1277 on March 23, 2021. Reynolds sister and Byrum’s cousin, Gabby Morgan, started a petition to have either a 4-way stop sign or stoplight installed at the intersection.

“You cannot see pulling out of 1277 onto this road over this hill right here and, as well, the sunlight gets in your eyes really bad,” Morgan said.

According to TxDOT, at least 43 drivers have been involved in crashes at the same intersection over a 10-year span, eight of those occurring in 2021. Morgan said the caution light was knocked down Wednesday because of a recent wreck.

“Lacy pulled out from this road, and there was a truck traveling from that way that hit her and then her car flipped multiple times and then landed on the other side,” Morgan said.

Lacy’s mom, Chrissy Reynolds, said demanding action from the state to do something about the intersection is their way of honoring the girls.

“I do believe that it was their time, but you know, being at the hands of this intersection that later on I found out how deadly of an intersection that it was. I do believe that it will bring justice for all of the ones that have lost lives here. Because there have been multiple fatalities,” Reynolds said.

The petition currently has over 2,300 signatures. Click here to see the petition.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat

Latest News

Cybersecurity Threats
East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks
Consumer Price Index
Consumer Price Index
Ukranian exchange student Daria Konkova
Ukranian exchange student in East Texas reacts to war with Russia
Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.
Upshur County district clerk employee arrested for official oppression
Source: KLTV Staff
Former East Texas high school, college football coach trying to help Ukrainian friends