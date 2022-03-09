After 2 women die in San Augustine County intersection, family petitions for 4-way stop

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The family of two women who died in a crash at a San Augustine County intersection have filed a petition asking for a change.

18-year-old Lacy Reynolds and 17-year-old Kaitlyn Byrum died in the crash at the intersection of Highway 103 and FM 1277 on March 23, 2021. Reynolds sister and Byrum’s cousin, Gabby Morgan, started a petition to have either a 4-way stop sign or stoplight installed at the intersection.

“You cannot see pulling out of 1277 onto this road over this hill right here and, as well, the sunlight gets in your eyes really bad,” Morgan said.

According to TxDOT, at least 43 drivers have been involved in crashes at the same intersection over a 10-year span, eight of those occurring in 2021. Morgan said the caution light was knocked down Wednesday because of a recent wreck.

“Lacy pulled out from this road, and there was a truck traveling from that way that hit her and then her car flipped multiple times and then landed on the other side,” Morgan said.

Lacy’s mom, Chrissy Reynolds, said demanding action from the state to do something about the intersection is their way of honoring the girls.

“I do believe that it was their time, but you know, being at the hands of this intersection that later on I found out how deadly of an intersection that it was. I do believe that it will bring justice for all of the ones that have lost lives here. Because there have been multiple fatalities,” Reynolds said.

The petition currently has over 2,300 signatures. Click here to see the petition.

