Family loses ‘pretty much everything’ in Payne Springs fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a mobile home in the Hidden Hills Harbor subdivision Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, the family that lived there lost “pretty much everything.” The family’s dog died in the fire as well.

Payne springs Fire Chief Adam Robinson was the first to arrive on the scene.

Robinson says the house was already eighty percent involved when he arrived.

Due to the size of the fire, four other fire departments were called in to help.

PSFR volunteer firefighters were dispatched out to the structure fire at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday. When the Payne Springs Fire Rescue chief arrived at the scene, he found a single-wide mobile that had add-ons with “heavy fire involvement.”

A neighbor across the street named Vera Glossup said that she heard a big pop when she was watching tv and then a big boom she looked out her window and saw that this house was engulfed in flames. That’s when she called 9-1-1.

Aftermath of the fire (Sariah Bonds)

“The residents, two adults and four children, were able to escape without injuries,” the Facebook post stated. “Unfortunately, their dog did not make it out, and they pretty much lost everything.”

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page (Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)

According to the post, the firefighters’ efforts were initially hampered by a live power line that was down in the fire and actively arcing, the Facebook post stated. The downed power line charged a large portion of the mobile home, and several PSFR firefighters received minor shocks, but none of them were injured.

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page (Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)

Payne Springs Fire Rescue was assisted at the scene by the Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, and Caney City fire departments, the American Red Cross, and UT Health EMS.

“At this time, we don’t have any information on the needs of the family,” the Facebook post stated. “If we get that information, we will share it.”

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page (Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)

“Four firemen were shocked by a power line that fell due to the fire. Chief Robinson says those firefighters suffered minor injuries.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.