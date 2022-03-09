Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Autopsies performed on the man and woman found dead in a running pickup on FM 2868 on Feb. 25 determined that the fatal shooting incident was a double suicide instead of a murder-suicide, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found with a handgun in her possession. The man was also found dead in the front seat of the Ford F-250 pickup.

A deputy found the Ford F-250, on FM 2868, near the intersection of State Highway 155 at 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 25.

The deputy did not realize the pair were dead until he took the gun from the woman. He then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene and ordered autopsies.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat
First Alert Traffic
Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Green Acres Baptist Church prepares aid for Ukranian refugees
Green Acres Baptist Church Mission Pastor John Roach
WebXtra: Green Acres Baptist Church prepares aid for Ukranian refugees
From left to right, Barb Carter, Donna Spann, Ikey Eason, Joshua Johnson, Jeff Johnston,...
Chick-fil-A restaurants raise $12K to help East Texas Food Bank feed kids
WebXtra: Brownsboro High School band marching in Disney 50th anniversary parade