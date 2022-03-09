Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw

Breakker appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday morning a day after losing his NXT championship to Dolph Ziggler in a three-way match.
By Jeremy Butler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - WWE and NXT Superstar Bron Breakker had a simple answer when it comes to knowing his future in the company.

“No,” Breakker replied when asked if there were discussions on a move up to the main roster.

Breakker appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday morning a day after losing his NXT championship to Dolph Ziggler in a three-way match and two days after making his debut on Monday Night Raw.

“It was so cool,” Breakker said. “Like another dream. Just thankful to be a part of this. I can’t be humble and thankful enough.”

Breakker also spoke about growing up in the business, his plans for NXT Stand & Deliver and much more.

