Cowboys make moves as team works towards salary cap compliancy

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cowboys will have to make some budget adjustments as they work towards the new salary cap numbers for the 2022 season.

The magic number across the league for next season is $208.2 million, an increase of $25.7 million from last year. Teams had until May 2 to exercise fifth-year options on players drafted in 2019 and until today to designate franchise tag players.

The Cowboys went ahead and used the tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz is coming off of a career year, having 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. The team and Schultz could still reach a long term deal. They have until July 15. If any other team signs Schultz as a free agent they would owe Dallas two first round picks. With the tag, the tight end is set to make $10.93 million.

The team also did some shuffling on current contracts with the team by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zach Martin. According to ESPN, the moves will free up more than $22 million.

The team is still over the magic number and more restructures will be needed. Players could also be cut. The biggest name to watch on the Cowboys is wide receiver Amari Cooper. Word came out last week that Cooper would most likely not be resigned by Dallas. If the veteran is cut that would free up $16 million.

