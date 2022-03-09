Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cherokee County authorities looking for man who ran from court hearing

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A man ran away from a court hearing in Rusk Wednesday morning after a bailiff tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Dickson said the bailiff tried to arrest Christopher Shepard on outstanding warrants for burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but the man fled on foot. Shepard was last seen near the intersection of Lone Oak and Fourth Streets in Rusk.

Dickson said that Shepard is a 33-year-old Black man. The sheriff said Shepard was dressed all in black when he fled the courtroom.

Shepard is not considered armed and dangerous, Dickson said.

Anyone who sees Shepard is urged to call 911. Citizens may also call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271 or the Rusk Police Department at (903) 683-2677.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today
First Alert Traffic
Major wreck blocks intersection Tyler’s Loop 323
The Fostering Collective displays some of the East Texas children in need of forever homes at...
Amid federal investigation into TX DFPS, East Texas organization finds new way to advocate for foster kids in need
Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Lufkin Police searching for suspect in fast food restaurant shooting
Salena Claybourne (center), a 35-year-old security guard, was shot and killed while getting...
Woman fatally shot in attempted carjacking while getting gas