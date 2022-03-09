Cherokee County authorities looking for man who ran from court hearing

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A man ran away from a court hearing in Rusk Wednesday morning after a bailiff tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Dickson said the bailiff tried to arrest Christopher Shepard on outstanding warrants for burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but the man fled on foot. Shepard was last seen near the intersection of Lone Oak and Fourth Streets in Rusk.

Dickson said that Shepard is a 33-year-old Black man. The sheriff said Shepard was dressed all in black when he fled the courtroom.

Shepard is not considered armed and dangerous, Dickson said.

Anyone who sees Shepard is urged to call 911. Citizens may also call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271 or the Rusk Police Department at (903) 683-2677.

