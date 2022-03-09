Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill High School students have been released early in connection with a bomb threat made Wednesday morning.

According to information from Chapel Hill ISD, “out of an abundance of caution” students will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. today, March 9, in the following order:

Students who ride the school bus will be transported to their homes via Chapel Hill ISD buses.

Students who are picked up will be ready for pickup at the Junior High pickup/drop-off location (County Road 215/Baseball Road).

Students who drive to school will be dismissed to their vehicles and asked to exit the premises.

Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High School. (KLTV)

Students earlier were evacuated from the building. The Smith County Constable, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshal, and Chapel Hill ISD Police Dept. are on site.

