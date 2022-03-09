Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat

Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High School.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill High School students have been released early in connection with a bomb threat made Wednesday morning.

According to information from Chapel Hill ISD, “out of an abundance of caution” students will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. today, March 9, in the following order:

  • Students who ride the school bus will be transported to their homes via Chapel Hill ISD buses.
  • Students who are picked up will be ready for pickup at the Junior High pickup/drop-off location (County Road 215/Baseball Road).
  • Students who drive to school will be dismissed to their vehicles and asked to exit the premises.
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High School.(KLTV)

Students earlier were evacuated from the building. The Smith County Constable, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshal, and Chapel Hill ISD Police Dept. are on site.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank

Latest News

4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Tiffany Pomeroy
San Augustine County drug bust
Source: Gray News Media
Fire breaks out at RoyOMartin OSB plant in Corrigan
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned in Hopkins County Wednesday night.
Eastbound lanes of I-30 shut down following fatal 18-wheeler wreck
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today