Canton Eagles alum Heath Ragel named new head coach, athletic director

Heath Ragle will be the new athletic director and head football coach for Canton ISD.
Heath Ragle will be the new athletic director and head football coach for Canton ISD.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CANTON, Texas (KTRE) - Heath Ragle was officially announced as the new athletic director and head football coach of Canton ISD Wednesday morning.

Ragle, a Canton High School graduate, spent the last four years at Mineola High School as the assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator. Prior to that he was the head coach at Eustace.

Ragle takes over for Casey Hubble, who left to take over the same position at Jacksboro.

