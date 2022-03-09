Canton Eagles alum Heath Ragel named new head coach, athletic director

CANTON, Texas (KTRE) - Heath Ragle was officially announced as the new athletic director and head football coach of Canton ISD Wednesday morning.

Ragle, a Canton High School graduate, spent the last four years at Mineola High School as the assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator. Prior to that he was the head coach at Eustace.

Ragle takes over for Casey Hubble, who left to take over the same position at Jacksboro.

