Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says

An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears to be part of some sort of religious sacrifice.(Suparerg Suksai via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates say several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) said Tuesday that the bag found Feb. 25 near a boat launch contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head. The bag also contained grains, colored cloth material and two hand-drawn pictures.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their Humane Law Enforcement Department at 401-438-8150 ext. 3 or email cruelty@rispca.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat
First Alert Traffic
Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

What we know about the 150,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins
Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022....
Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories
The Justice Department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in...
Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues