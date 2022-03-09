Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.(Source: Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is canceling more than $6 billion of federal student loan debt.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

The program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after the borrower has made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

The program launched 15 years ago, but the Biden administration made changes to it in October.

Among the changes, for a limited time, borrowers may receive credit for past periods of repayment on loans that would otherwise not qualify for the program.

Some borrowers have until October to apply for the forgiveness.

For more information on student loan debt cancellation, go to the Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide
Emergency responders are on-site as reports come in regarding a bomb threat at Chapel Hill High...
Chapel Hill High School dismissed in connection with bomb threat
First Alert Traffic
Portion of Tyler’s SE Loop 323 to remain closed after one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins
Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022....
Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories
The Justice Department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in...
Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F