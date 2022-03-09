Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
28 guns stolen during 16 Lufkin vehicle burglaries

Source: Lufkin Police Department
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Since Jan. 1, 28 firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles in 16 different burglaries. In each of those 16 incidents, there were no signs of forced entry meaning the vehicle was likely unlocked.

“You don’t want to be the person who left a firearm in a car that was stolen and used to take the life of an innocent person,” Assistant City Manager Gerald Williamson said noting that the department has worked several cases where that occurred. “If you travel with your gun, take it in the house when you arrive at your destination and lock it away out of the reach of children.”

In addition to guns, items reported stolen in vehicle burglaries items included electronics, jewelry, large amounts of cash, wallets, purses, tools, and coolers.

“We realize that even locked vehicles can be targeted and entered through a broken window,” Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “But when you leave your vehicle unlocked, you make yourself an easy target especially when you leave valuables in your vehicle.”

Suspicious vehicles or people can be reported via the Department’s non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356.

