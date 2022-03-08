Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses gas prices, possibility of government shutdown, aid for Ukraine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray TV White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined Devyn Shea on East Texas Now to discuss gas prices, and how banning Russian oil would affect them for Americans.

Decker says he would not be surprised to see an announcement regarding a ban on Russian imports, as both the left and the right in the Senate are urging the president to ban Russian oil. He said that before the president decides to do so, he is likely working to find alternative sources for oil before instituting a ban.

He said another idea that is being discussed is a short-term suspension on the federal gas tax to give Americans some relief. Gas prices are expected to reach $4.25 a gallon by mid-May, according to GasBuddy.

Decker said that he believes that there will also be appropriations made to devote to assisting Ukraine. However, the Biden administration has rejected, and NATO as a whole has rejected, Zelensky’s requests for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. World leaders including Biden are trying to avoid a boots-on-the-ground fight with Russia, and a no-fly zone would likely bring that about, he said.

Regarding talk of a possible government shutdown, Decker said that even though the existing short-term government funding agreement between Democrats and Republicans ends on Friday, he does not believe lawmakers in either party want to add to the financial struggle Americans are dealing with already. He does not expect a government shutdown, he said.

