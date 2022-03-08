Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Van Zandt County inmates cultivate growth with new garden

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of growing a garden as an opportunity to grow food on site and provide an activity to engage the inmates.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the goal is to get inmates involved and reduce the cost of the food budget for taxpayers by growing food on-site. One inmate tells KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti they have never gardened before, but would consider gardening in the future.

