‘Vicky’s Charity’ game room shut down in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office closed another game room establishment on Tuesday.

The game room was known as Vicky’s Charity, and was located at 6459 Hwy. 79 South. The business had only been open about a month, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

The games and cash were seized when a search warrant was executed. Arrest warrants are in the works, according to information released by the sheriff’s office on social media.

The sheriff's office closed down another game room establishment last week, and two were arrested.

