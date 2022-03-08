Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Vicky’s Charity’ game room shut down in Rusk County

The game room was known as Vicky’s Charity, and was located at 6459 Hwy. 79 South.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office closed another game room establishment on Tuesday.

The game room was known as Vicky’s Charity, and was located at 6459 Hwy. 79 South. The business had only been open about a month, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

The games and cash were seized when a search warrant was executed. Arrest warrants are in the works, according to information released by the sheriff’s office on social media.

The sheriff’s office closed down another game room establishment last week, and two were arrested. Click here to read that story.

