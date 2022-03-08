UT Tyler professor says Russian oil import ban will add 10 to 12 cents at the pump

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas News’ Blake Holland spoke Tuesday morning with Dr. Harold Doty, UT Tyler professor of management, about the newly announced ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

Doty said by the time the announcement was made by President Joe Biden, the markets had already reacted.

“And the effects are not good,” he said. “It looks like the ban on Russian oil is going to add an additional 10 to 12 cents a gallon to the price of gas.”

Doty said that increase had already been factored into gas prices by the time most people awakened Tuesday morning. Considering the amount of Russian oil used by the U.S. is relatively small, Doty believes the global effects will be muted unless European countries also ban Russian oil.

“I think mostly when it’s just the U.S. it’s a symbolic move,” Doty said. “And I personally believe it’s a good one. Because of the way the global oil markets works, it doesn’t have that much of an effect globally. But it would if Europe decides to go along and take the same action. That would have a major impact on the world markets.”

And while the global effects will be relatively small for now, Doty said consumers will most definitely feel the pain at the pump. He advises consumers to brace for the highest gas prices ever seen in the U.S., and believes the situation will last longer than most people think.

“The annual average for gasoline cost in 2022 may be the highest we’ve ever encountered in America. I hope this problem will abate some as we go through the year, but I don’t think it’s going to go away.”

