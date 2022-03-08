Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler native Fritz Hager III to appear on American Idol

Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III(American Broadcasting Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler will once again be represented on American Idol as another native appears on the show to audition.

Fritz Hager III, a Robert E. Lee High School graduate and son of former Tyler ISD School Board member Fritz Hager, will appear on the Sunday, March 20 audition round episode of the show.

Hager is also known for being active with the Tyler Civic Theatre Center, performing in shows such as West Side Story and Newsies.

