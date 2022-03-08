Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thundershowers to continue this afternoon, with sleet mixing in with the rain at times. Severe weather is not expected today, but thunder and lightning will be possible with the showers. Temperatures today will sit in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with the warmest locations hitting the mid 40s. Activity on radar comes to an end this afternoon, and skies begin to clear this evening. Overnight, lows in the low 30s, near freezing. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s for Wednesday. Generally, a nice, but cool, period for the middle part of the week.

We’re still forecasting a strong cold front to move through the area on Friday. This front will bring the possibility of a winter mix for northwestern counties, and a cold rain for areas south of I-20. We are not expecting any major disruptions from this event, that said it will still be quite cold. A hard freeze is likely for many on Saturday morning. The weekend will be on the cold and chilly side, but we’ll see highs return to the low 70s by early next week. With a hard freeze in the forecast, I do want to remind of the 4 Ps; people, pets, plants, and pipes. Please make sure everyone and everything has a way to stay warm and safe this weekend. Now is the time to get the faucet covers on and know where animals and plants will go.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.