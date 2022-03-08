Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas county finds 10K uncounted ballots from primary day

FILE -Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31,...
FILE -Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary. The ruling Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail. It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say about 10,000 mail ballots were tabulated but not counted in Texas’ most populous county on the day of last week’s election, adding to the delay in determining some winners in the nation’s first primary of the 2022 midterms.

Election officials in Harris County, home to Houston, said late Saturday that an “oversight” led to 10,000 ballots not being counted. The 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican ballots will be added to the final tallies Tuesday.

The AP will tabulate the additional votes from Harris County and update its vote count. The March 1 primary was the first statewide election that took place in Texas under new, tighter voting laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56
Investigation of former East Texas teacher finds hundreds of alleged child porn images
Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
The game room was known as Vicky’s Charity, and was located at 6459 Hwy. 79 South.
‘Vicky’s Charity’ game room shut down in Rusk County

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Cherokee County authorities looking for man who ran from court hearing
Tyler Police Department found a cremation urn next to a dumpster.
Tyler police find abandoned cremation urn with ashes inside
Bron Breakker
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw
A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
La exfuncionaria de elecciones del condado de Smith enfrenta acusaciones anteriores de...
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank