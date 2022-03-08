Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

State Champion coach Terry Ward heading back to Tenaha

Terry Ward
Terry Ward(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - A familiar face is returning to the sidelines.

The district has announced Terry Ward will be their new athletic director and head football coach.

Ward resigned from the district in 2015 where he spent six years. Tenaha won a state championship in 2011 under Ward’s leadership.

Ward comes back to Tenaha after serving as an assistant coach at Frankston this past year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
54-year-old man walking on SH 155 near Frankston struck, killed by pickup
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
Source: KLTV Staff
Spotty showers possible this evening; storm chances increase overnight
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County

Latest News

Diboll vs Lorena
UIL Boys Regional Tournament scores
Source: Brownsboro ISD Facebook page
Brownsboro girls advance to first ever state basketball championship game
WEBXTRA: Kilgore ISD board approves schematics for stadium renovations
Kilgore ISD board approves schematics for stadium renovations
Brownsboro girls seek first state title
Brownsboro girls seek first state title