State Champion coach Terry Ward heading back to Tenaha

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - A familiar face is returning to the sidelines.

The district has announced Terry Ward will be their new athletic director and head football coach.

Ward resigned from the district in 2015 where he spent six years. Tenaha won a state championship in 2011 under Ward’s leadership.

Ward comes back to Tenaha after serving as an assistant coach at Frankston this past year.

