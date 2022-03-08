Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County grand jury indicts constable, deputies in theft case

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Curtis Traylor-Harris(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Smith County constable and two deputies under his command at the time of a theft during an eviction service.

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler, LaQuenda Banks, 42 of Tyler, and Derrick Holman, 44, of Jacksonville, are each charged with theft by a public servant and official oppression. They were indicted on Feb. 24.

(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

The trio was arrested in November after a person complained the three had stolen numerous items during the execution of an eviction on Oct. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, it is believed the constable and deputies stole more than $750 worth of items.

Previous story: Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house
Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56
Investigation of former East Texas teacher finds hundreds of alleged child porn images

Latest News

Sticker Shock
Sticker Shock
Ban On Russian Oil
Ban On Russian Oil
18 Wheeler Fatal Crash
18 Wheeler Fatal Crash
Inmate Garden
Inmate Garden
ETX Gas Prices
ETX Gas Prices