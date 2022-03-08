Smith County grand jury indicts constable, deputies in theft case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Smith County constable and two deputies under his command at the time of a theft during an eviction service.

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler, LaQuenda Banks, 42 of Tyler, and Derrick Holman, 44, of Jacksonville, are each charged with theft by a public servant and official oppression. They were indicted on Feb. 24.

(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

The trio was arrested in November after a person complained the three had stolen numerous items during the execution of an eviction on Oct. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, it is believed the constable and deputies stole more than $750 worth of items.

