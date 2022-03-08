Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police seek teen wanted for Corrigan-Camden High School threat

Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett(Corrigan Police Department)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan police are seeking a suspect who threatened to “shoot up” Corrigan-Camden High School.

Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett is wanted for allegedly sending messages to students stating “seven carloads of people were going to come and shoot up the school”, according to police.

Jones is 5′10″, 143 pounds and police say he is armed and dangerous.

Corrigan-Camden ISD reported the threats occurred Monday at 1:55 p.m. resulting in a “soft lock-down” of both the High School and Junior High campuses.

