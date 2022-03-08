Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Most of us didn’t see a lot of rain with the front that moved through East Texas last night/early this morning, but we do have another chance for some life-giving rain during the day on Tuesday. An area of Low pressure will move over the NW Gulf tomorrow, along the cold front, and move eastward. This low will be close enough to East Texas to allow for showers and a few isolated thundershowers to occur during the day. Using HWY 79 and a north to south separation in East Texas (from Palestine to Carthage), rainfall totals north of the line will likely be from .10″ to .30″...to the south of the line will likely be from .30″ to just over an inch in a few locations. There will be anomalies in both the south and north, but that is a general look at rainfall totals. A few thundershowers will be possible over southern areas as well. A chilly day is expected with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 30s for most and lower 40s south. Highs are not expected to climb out of the upper 40s for most due to the rain in the area. Some sun peeks out on Wednesday afternoon, then a sunny day on Thursday. A strong, late season, cold front moves in early on Friday morning that will force temperatures to fall all day long on Friday...into the lower 40s by afternoon sometime. Winds will increase from out of the NW, rain chances are in the 40% range during the morning hours, then that should be it for a while. Lows on Saturday morning will range from the mid to upper 20s, below freezing for several hours, so, we will need to protect the 4 Ps. People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Hopefully, this will be the last freeze of the season. We will hope!!! Have a great day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.