Oil billionaire GOP donor sues Beto O’Rourke for defamation

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas oil pipeline billionaire is suing Beto O’Rourke for defamation after the Democrat criticized his $1 million donation to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign following last year’s deadly winter blackout. O’Rourke on Monday called the lawsuit frivolous.

The former presidential candidate has criticized Abbott for accepting a $1 million donation from Kelcy Warren, the chairman of Energy Transfer.

O’Rourke says the two-term governor let energy companies off the hook by not mandating more significant industry oversight or weatherization.

A spokeswoman for Abbott says their campaign has nothing to do with the lawsuit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

