Miranda Lambert wins prestigious ‘entertainer of the year’ at ACM awards

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a field which included Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, and Luke Combs, an East Texas native came up with the win: Miranda Lambert.

Entertainer of the Year is considered one of the most prestigious awards given by the Academy of Country Music.

2022 marks the 57th year of the American Country Music Awards.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Source: Gray News Media
