Miranda Lambert wins prestigious ‘entertainer of the year’ at ACM awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a field which included Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, and Luke Combs, an East Texas native came up with the win: Miranda Lambert.

Entertainer of the Year is considered one of the most prestigious awards given by the Academy of Country Music.

2022 marks the 57th year of the American Country Music Awards.

