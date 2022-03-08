Mark Adams named AP Big 12 Coach of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Men’s head basketball coach Mark Adams was selected as the Associated Press Big 12 coach of the Year by a close vote.

Baylor coach Scott Drew, winner in the past two seasons, was a close second with only one less vote than Adams.

Texas Tech senior Bryson Williams was also named to the AP First Team. The Red Raiders’ basketball team is currently ranked 14th in the nation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.