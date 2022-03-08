Ladyjacks have renewed sense of focus entering WAC tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If you are going to lose a game in March, it is best to get it out of the way early.

That is what SFA women’s head coach Mark Kellogg is hoping is the case for his team. The Ladyjacks saw their 38 game home winning streak come to an end in the regular season finale when they lost 76-74 to UT-Rio Grande Valley this past Saturday.

If SFA wants to make the national tournament, the Ladyjacks will need to win their next two games.

“We have to refocus,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “We talked about it this morning. If Bri had made that last shot against UTRGV would we have this same mindset after a win as we do coming off a loss. I don’t think we do.”

The team used the preseason poll of them in second place as a chip on their shoulder. They will now use the loss as a chip on their shoulder.

“We now know that we can be beat if we do not focus.”

Last year’s Ladyjack team was the first SFA team in a decade to make the NCAA National Tournament. The upperclassman on the team hope they can lean on that experience to get them through the next two games.

“It was an eye opener for us,” senior guard Stephanie Visscher said. “We have to focus on the details and make sure we do what we do all the time. We will focus on us and look at the details to do better.”

The Ladyjacks have several possible opponents ahead of them in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday. They will play one of the following in the semfinals: Utah Valley, Abilene Christian, Seattle or UTRGV. If they win they would get the other side of the bracket: Grand Canyon, California Baptist, Sam Houston, Lamar or New Mexico State. Combined they are 17-1 against their opponents. They would love to get a rubber-match win over UTRGV in the semis but will take on whoever emerges.

“We are just going to get in here and practice while other teams are playing,” senior center Aiyana Johnson said. “We are going to rally up together and get this win.”

SFA’s semifinal is set for March 11 at 2 p.m. CT from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

