Investigation of former East Texas teacher finds hundreds of alleged child porn images

Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Martin’s Mill teacher was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56, currently faces ten charges of child pornography for a collective bond of $500,000. Gurley is already facing a charge of sexual assault of a child from August 2021 with a bond of $250,000.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office reports up to 900 different charges could be filed against Gurley related to a search of two computers.

Officials report Gurley previously taught at the districts of Kemp, Mabank, LaPoyner, Mesquite, Eustace and Malakoff.

