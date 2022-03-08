Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56
Investigation of former East Texas teacher finds hundreds of alleged child porn images
Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
The game room was known as Vicky’s Charity, and was located at 6459 Hwy. 79 South.
‘Vicky’s Charity’ game room shut down in Rusk County

Latest News

With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence
With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Source: Gray News Media
Cherokee County authorities looking for man who ran from court hearing
Tyler Police Department found a cremation urn next to a dumpster.
Tyler police find abandoned cremation urn with ashes inside