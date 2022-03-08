GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an 18-wheeler.

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an 18-wheeler. (KLTV)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Interstate 20, and Estes Pkwy at mile marker 595.

GREGG COUNTY: Fatal crash at I-20, Estes Pkwy involving an 18-wheeler

The interstate was shut down in both directions due to the crash, since then one westbound lane has opened, but all eastbound lanes are still shut down. According to a social media post by the organization, the truck was apparently transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing, en route to Arizona for a ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an 18-wheeler. (KLTV)

Authorities are asking the public to use Hwy 31 or Hwy 80 as alternate routes to avoid major delays.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.