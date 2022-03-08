GREGG COUNTY: Fatal crash at I-20, Estes Pkwy involving an 18-wheeler
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an 18-wheeler.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Interstate 20, and Estes Pkwy at mile marker 595.
The interstate was shut down in both directions due to the crash, since then one westbound lane has opened, but all eastbound lanes are still shut down. According to a social media post by the organization, the truck was apparently transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing, en route to Arizona for a ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.
Authorities are asking the public to use Hwy 31 or Hwy 80 as alternate routes to avoid major delays.
