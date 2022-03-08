Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dr. Jennifer Ashton says ‘this virus is likely here to stay’

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton joined East Texas Now and discussed the progress and probability of ending COVID-19.

Ashton said there is still a lot of work to be done with “people dying from this virus every single day.”

She said restrictions may be over temporarily, but we need to keep in mind just how quickly an infectious disease can take over. Due to the lack of vaccines in other countries, there is potential for new variants.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

