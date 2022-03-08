Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Amarillo

What the PC Sheriff’s Office is doing to try and stop this ongoing problem in our community.
Catalytic Converter Thefts are on the rise in Amarillo.
Catalytic Converter Thefts are on the rise in Amarillo.(KFDA)
By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts in Amarillo.

In just under 20 seconds, someone can steal a catalytic converter from underneath your car.

These thefts have become more common than in years past, and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office said one is reported stolen nearly every day.

Officials said it’s hard prove that they were stolen and there’s no way to trace them.

Some things owners can do is edge the VIN on the catalytic converter or spray paint it with heat resistant paint so you can prove it belongs to you.

“If you’ve got a garage, park [your vehicle] in a garage. Park in a well lit area...use some kind of anti-theft device,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas. “If you have something on your car, adjust it...just the vibration. Because what they’re usually using is a sawzall. The vibration alone, have that set where it’ll set the alarm off.”

Sheriff Thomas says they believe there is a crew going around the country stealing these off vehicles.

He also says some thieves could be from the area and some could be from out of town.

“It’s just a hard thing to trace and catch,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Locally, officials said there have been no selling or buying of catalytic converters.

“Our PABTU (Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit) unit does go to each and every one of them. They check their logs every month, makes sure to see what they’re buying and selling. They do know there’s laws on that so they have to be able to get that to us if law enforcement goes in and asks to look at it,” said Sheriff Thomas.

If a catalytic converter is stolen here, it’s taken to a bigger city that will buy them, like Dallas or Oklahoma City.

Sheriff Thomas says if you see someone working underneath a car and there’s no indication that they are a mechanic, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56
Investigation of former East Texas teacher finds hundreds of alleged child porn images
Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
The game room was known as Vicky’s Charity, and was located at 6459 Hwy. 79 South.
‘Vicky’s Charity’ game room shut down in Rusk County

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Cherokee County authorities looking for man who ran from court hearing
Tyler Police Department found a cremation urn next to a dumpster.
Tyler police find abandoned cremation urn with ashes inside
Bron Breakker
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw
A Tyler resident won $3 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
Tyler resident wins $3 million prize from scratch-off game
La exfuncionaria de elecciones del condado de Smith enfrenta acusaciones anteriores de...
Former Smith County elections official pleads guilty in colon-cleanse prank