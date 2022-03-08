Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts in Amarillo.

In just under 20 seconds, someone can steal a catalytic converter from underneath your car.

These thefts have become more common than in years past, and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office said one is reported stolen nearly every day.

Officials said it’s hard prove that they were stolen and there’s no way to trace them.

Some things owners can do is edge the VIN on the catalytic converter or spray paint it with heat resistant paint so you can prove it belongs to you.

“If you’ve got a garage, park [your vehicle] in a garage. Park in a well lit area...use some kind of anti-theft device,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas. “If you have something on your car, adjust it...just the vibration. Because what they’re usually using is a sawzall. The vibration alone, have that set where it’ll set the alarm off.”

Sheriff Thomas says they believe there is a crew going around the country stealing these off vehicles.

He also says some thieves could be from the area and some could be from out of town.

“It’s just a hard thing to trace and catch,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Locally, officials said there have been no selling or buying of catalytic converters.

“Our PABTU (Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit) unit does go to each and every one of them. They check their logs every month, makes sure to see what they’re buying and selling. They do know there’s laws on that so they have to be able to get that to us if law enforcement goes in and asks to look at it,” said Sheriff Thomas.

If a catalytic converter is stolen here, it’s taken to a bigger city that will buy them, like Dallas or Oklahoma City.

Sheriff Thomas says if you see someone working underneath a car and there’s no indication that they are a mechanic, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

