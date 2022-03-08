Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden seeking more health care for vets exposed to burn pits

Biden and and the veterans affairs secretary deliver remarks on expanding access to benefits for veterans affected by environmental exposures such as burn pits.
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

In last week’s State of the Union address, Biden raised the prospect of whether being near the chemicals from pits where military waste was incinerated in Iraq led to the death of his son Beau.

“We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops,” Biden said in the speech. “But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.”

Biden traveled with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to Texas, and they’re visiting the VA clinic in Fort Worth, with remarks to follow at the Tarrant County Resource Connection on “expanding access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by exposure to harmful substances, toxins and other environmental hazards,” including those from burn pits, plots of land where the military destroyed tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials.

President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Texas was a natural choice to begin the tour on Biden’s unity agenda, noting it has the second-largest population of veterans in the U.S.

Biden, a Democrat, will also call on Congress to send him a bill that protects veterans who face health consequences after burn pit exposure. The House last week passed a bill that would provide VA health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who meet that criteria.

Biden’s son Beau was a major in a Delaware Army National Guard unit that deployed to Iraq in 2008. The two-term Delaware attorney general was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and died two years later at age 46.

It is difficult to link toxic exposure to an individual’s medical condition. The concentration of toxic material is often well below the levels needed for immediate poisoning. Still, the VA’s own hazardous materials exposure website along with scientists and doctors say military personnel do face risks and dangers after being exposed to contaminants.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses President Joe Biden's trip to Texas to focus on veterans' matters. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County
Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56
Investigation of former East Texas teacher finds hundreds of alleged child porn images

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
Amid the constant onslaught of Russian attacks, Ukrainian civilians are fleeing for their lives...
Ukraine civilians killed; refugees top 2 million
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?