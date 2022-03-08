Annual event helps East Texas students show up stylish to prom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit ministry called Sisterhood of The Traveling Dresses held it’s Prom Dress Giveaway Saturday at Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler. Prom dresses, shoes, jewelry, purses, and makeup were given away for free to help students who otherwise may not have been able to afford it.

The ministry gave away 40 dresses in total. Not only do they do the annual prom dress giveaway event but they also help high schools throughout the community give away backpacks full of school supplies.

The founder of the ministry, Brooke Dillard, says it all started with a Facebook post of her looking to give away her bridesmaids dresses to someone in need.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.