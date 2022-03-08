Aggie football holds first spring practice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team opened up the 2022 spring season with their first practice on Monday afternoon at the Coolidge Practice Fields.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is excited for the spring season to see how things play out and the time he gets to experiment for the next month. One of the main things to look out for during Spring Football is the ongoing and competitive quarterback battle between a now healthy Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and freshman Conner Weigman.

On top of the quarterback battle, Fisher and company are coming off the highest-rated signing class in modern history. There are a lot of expectations for this group and the spring season will give several of the newcomers opportunities to get acclimated to the college game, which Fisher said is already going really well.

“The young guys have adapted,” Fisher said. “Those 12 guys have gotten in and gotten the culture of how to work and how to do things, and I’ve been very happy with their progress in what they’ve done. The upperclassmen have done a really nice job. They seem to be in really good shape from a conditioning standpoint, from a physical standpoint, getting stronger. Our meetings that we’re allowed to have the young guys have been catching on to things. It’s fun to watch a new group emerge. The leadership’s different. Leadership has emerged. Different guys have emerged in how they do things,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will hold spring practices for the next month (minus spring break) and will conclude with the annual Maroon and White game on April 9th.

