Witness: Jan. 6 rioter wanted to remove ‘corrupt’ lawmakers

Jan. 6
Jan. 6(Source: ZUMA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) - A key government witness has testified that a Texas militia member charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was armed with a holstered handgun that day.

Rockie Hardy testified on Friday that the defendant, Guy Wesley Reffitt, advocated for physically removing and replacing members of Congress as they chatted during their car trip to Washington before the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt is the first Capitol riot defendant to go on trial. He is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers.

Hardie said he met Reffitt through their membership in the “Texas Three Percenters” militia group.

