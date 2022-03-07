Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas boy battling cancer made honorary New Mexico policeman

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling cancer has been made an honorary police officer in Roswell, New Mexico.

Davarjaye “DJ” Daniel of Houston had a swearing-in ceremony Friday with the Roswell Police Department.

The boy’s family says he has dreamed of being a police officer his whole life and law enforcement agencies across the country have helped that come true.

Daniel also is an honorary member of the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, Hagerman Police Department, the New Mexico Mounted Patrol and the Chaves County Detention Center.

Theodis Daniel told the Roswell Daily Record that his son is now a member of 289 agencies and counting.

The boy was diagnosed in 2018 with brain and spine cancer and undergone 11 surgeries and several other extensive procedures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

