Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Temperature swings can threaten new gardens in East Texas

Garden
Garden((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - March is a month many will begin planting gardens, but with temperatures still swinging back and forth, protecting those plants is a must.

Gregg County Ag and Natural Resources Agent Shaniqua Davis recommends covering sensitive plants with a cloth or plastic sheet. For some plants and vegetables though, Davis recommends holding off on planting for a little longer.

“Cover those plants. Just make sure if we do get any frost. there’s freezing temperatures in the evening so you want to make sure that you cover and protect those plants just because they are young and tender. If you can hold off on planting on those transplant. you need to hold off probably a few more weeks to make sure that the weather has stabilized,” Davis said.

Davis also added to check your extended weather forecast for the next ten days before you decide to plant to make sure that temperatures are favorable for planting.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
54-year-old man walking on SH 155 near Frankston struck, killed by pickup
Source: KLTV Staff
Spotty showers possible this evening; storm chances increase overnight
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County
Police lights
Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase

Latest News

Jon Decker on ETN
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
Two trains were coupled together at a length of over 13,000 feet long. Two locomotives were in...
PHOTOS: 32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
Longview Community Ministries
East Texas nonprofit hopes volunteers aren’t affected by high fuel prices
The baby is too young to tell whether it's a male or female, so it hasn't been named yet.
Caldwell Zoo shares first look at baby colobus monkey