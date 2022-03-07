Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and storms likely overnight. Some storms could become severe.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a warm and muggy day across our section of the Lone Star State thanks to some breezy south winds. Spotty showers will remain possible this evening, then storm chances ramp up overnight. A broken line of showers and isolated strong to severe storms will be possible late tonight and very early tomorrow morning. Widespread severe weather still does not look likely, but a few storms will be capable of strong/damaging winds, pocket change hail up to the size of quarters and heavy to very heavy rainfall will be possible at times. Tornado threat is very low as most of these storms will be elevated. Keep those phones charged overnight and remain weather alert this evening! We’ll be watching the skies closely tonight. Rain will end for most by 12 PM Monday and temperatures will drop throughout the day. A cold start is expected for next Tuesday as we drop into the middle to upper 30s for morning lows. Scattered showers quickly return to East Texas throughout the day on Tuesday before skies finally clear out on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday, then our next strong cold front swings through Friday, dropping mornings back into the upper 20s by next Saturday.

