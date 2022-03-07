The Stew Review: New movie provides deep, dark, yet hopeful, examination of The Batman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The truest testament to the strengths of The Batman as a movie and piece of entertainment is the fact that I loved it in spite of itself.

From the moment I watched the first trailer for it, I did not want The Batman as it exists. I’ve grown exceedingly weary of comic book movies that present their characters and world as dark, gritty, brooding and overly violent. Even accepting the fact that some manner of those elements will almost always be present in a Batman story, there is an abundance of material for the character that doesn’t revolve entirely around a decaying city protected by an angry hero. Batman movies need not swerve into the territory of the 1966 Adam West TV show (though I wouldn’t be opposed on the surface if they did), but there is ample material to mine that doesn’t involve pitch-black, grim-and-gritty representations of all involved. Give me a movie more in line with the writing of Dennis O’Neil or Grant Morrison. I’d die happy if a movie directly took inspiration (both tonally and aesthetically) from Batman: The Animated Series, a show that remains to my eyes the definitive depiction of the character.

The Batman is pitch-black, grim-and-gritty to a degree that is arresting, not just in its commitment to the approach but in how it actually uses that approach to provide genuine thematic heft. There’s a point to all the layers of grime and decay and darkness. There’s a reason director and co-writer Matt Reeves has Robert Pattinson depict Bruce Wayne and Batman in the most sullen, borderline masochistic way we’ve yet seen in live action. And that purpose is what ultimately endeared me in full to The Batman despite my notable misgivings going in.

While this is technically yet another reboot of Batman, we are spared almost anything resembling exposition in terms of set up. The film simply assumes you’re already familiar with who Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is and why he dresses up in a bat costume each night. It’s become something of a running joke that we keep seeing imagery of Bruce’s parents’ murder in nearly every single film and Reeves blessedly refrains from delivering yet another depiction of Martha Wayne’s pearls falling to the ground in slow motion. Instead, Reeves focuses his attention on the psychology of a young man who nightly pushes himself to the limit and beyond in service of a righteous crusade that nonetheless appears to have, at best, a minimal effect on the city he’s trying so desperately to save from itself. He’s succeeded in spooking a portion of the criminal element, but he’s become just as frightening a figure to regular law-abiding citizens.

His work becomes all the more complicated with the emergence of The Riddler (Paul Dano) who keeps murdering Gotham’s political and martial leadership all in the name of exposing their deep-seated corruption. Riddler sees himself not as a foe to Batman, but a partner. Batman, obviously, does not share the sentiment. He and Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) begin their race to figure out who Riddler is and, more importantly, who he plans to take out next. Tangled up along the way are underground nightclub owner Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) and Selina “Catwoman” Kyle (Zoe Kravitz).

What unravels is a bit of a first for a live-action Batman movie: It’s a straight-up detective story. Though the character has long been called “The World’s Greatest Detective” in the comics, the movies have either largely ignored this aspect or downplayed it to the point where it becomes a non-factor. The Batman, however, leans hard into the character’s detective side to the point where action scenes are a rarity and most of our time is spent in the shadows as our heroes hunt for clues, surveil targets or generally spend time doing things other than punching. A rarity for a comic book movie these days, to be sure.

It’s a welcome change, though. While the film can feel grand and operatic in parts (thanks in large part to Michael Giacchino’s incredible score), this is a much more intimate approach, one that feels welcome after the bombast of Batman v. Superman or (either version of) Justice League. The shift in focus allows Reeves to be much more pointed in making The Batman about something. Matt Reeves isn’t just concerned about the ways leadership corrupts public servants, he wants to showcase how lives have been affected. One of my biggest complaints with the film is its unnecessary three-hour length. But Reeves at least puts that length to use by taking the time to immerse us in Gotham, to truly see and feel how the city has been almost frozen in time thanks to decades of failure and corruption.

That said, a Batman movie is only as good as its Batman and I am delighted to report that Robert Pattinson is more than up to the task. It’s a shame that Pattinson still is mostly remembered for his role as Edward in the Twilight films. He’s one of the best young actors working and he brings an intensity and emotional depth that not even Christian Bale’s work in the role managed to reach. Pattinson delivers a Bruce and Batman that’s not just unwilling to engage with “normal” behavior, he seems all but incapable of it, so obsessed is he with his caped crusade. And yet Pattinson manages to make this obsession feel noble, albeit highly misguided. I felt compelled all while rooting for Bruce to find a better way. As for when he’s in the costume, Pattinson may lack the bulk of either Bale or Ben Affleck, but he feels like even more of a feral presence than either. He’s clearly physically capable, but there’s a greater sense that this version of Batman is just slightly more unhinged than previous occupants of the cowl.

Kravitz is the purrrfect (sorry, not sorry) mix of confident, capable, coy and carefree while remaining perfectly unpredictable, delivering what, for my money, is the best live-action Catwoman we’ve seen. Her chemistry with Pattinson crackles when it should in all the best ways. Colin Farrell, meanwhile, is visibly having a ball acting underneath a couple layers of facial prosthetics. He lets the makeup do a lot of the work, but his old-timey gangster attitude and accent elevate it beyond mere over-acting and into something truly memorable and fun.

Paul Dano is great, but he’s better once his character is unmasked and he gets a wonderful Hannibal Lecter-esque confrontation with Batman. This is about as far from Frank Gorshin (or Jim Carrey doing a manic impression of Frank Gorshin) as you can get.

The real MVP of the cast outside of Pattinson, though, is Wright as Gordon. Wright is as reliable as actors come, but here he provides a depth to Gordon that we’ve simply never gotten in live action before. You get a real sense of the character’s history as a cop and his complicated but trusting relationship with Batman via body language, vocal affectations and some genuinely funny lines. I can’t wait to see how Wright evolves him in future films.

If there’s a major complaint I have in addition to the length (and it really is frustrating, these movies do not at all need to be three hours long), it’s that it suffers from a case of multiple ending disorder. Things come to a fairly logical and satisfying conclusion, only for yet another climax and denouement to unfurl. It helps that this segment is highly entertaining with the biggest action sequence of the film. It also helps that we see a Batman villain sparking behavior that feels genuinely scary due in part to how highly relevant it is today’s online culture among certain groups. But the fact remains that this movie could easily have a good 20 minutes lopped off and it’d be all the better for it.

But even with such a not insignificant complaint, The Batman is still an excellent film. I was always aware of the length, but never bored at any given moment. It may be grounded in “reality” but that reality is never at odds with the idea of costumed heroes and villains with a gimmick, a feeling that for me was present throughout Christopher Nolan’s films.

Perhaps what I love most about The Batman, though, is the place it brings the character to at the end. The film is drenched in grim pessimism with a hero doubting his capability at being a hero. But by the end, the realization he has provides a spark of hope feels like a waypoint for future films. This is now a Batman with a revitalized and refocused vision for what kind of hero and icon his city needs, and that is exciting and hopeful and precisely these movies need.

