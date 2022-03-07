Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spotty showers possible this evening; storm chances increase overnight

Storm Prediction Center has portions of East Texas in ’Slight Risk’
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Spotty showers will remain possible this evening, then storm chances ramp up overnight as our next strong cold front moves into East Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center has included a large portion of East Texas in a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. Areas closer to the I-30 Corridor remain in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk.

A broken line of showers and isolated strong to severe storms will be possible late tonight and very early tomorrow morning. Widespread severe weather still does not look likely, but a few storms will be capable of strong/damaging winds, pocket change hail up to the size of quarters and heavy to very heavy rainfall will be possible at times. Tornado threat is very low as most of these storms will likely be elevated. Keep those phones charged overnight and remain weather alert this evening! We’ll be watching the skies closely tonight.

