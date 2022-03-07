Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of child
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced the investigation of the death of an 8-year-old child.
The death occurred in the evening hours of March 6, according to a Facebook post.
Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation.
Information on where the death occurred or how was not made available.
