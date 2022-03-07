Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of child

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced the investigation of the death of an 8-year-old child.

The death occurred in the evening hours of March 6, according to a Facebook post.

Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Information on where the death occurred or how was not made available.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
54-year-old man walking on SH 155 near Frankston struck, killed by pickup
Source: KLTV Staff
Spotty showers possible this evening; storm chances increase overnight
Police lights
Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase
Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Pickup winds up in building after Rusk County rollover wreck
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
WEBXTRA: Harrison County homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into house
East Texas country music star Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to present at the 91st Academy...
Kacey Musgraves named one of Time Magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’
Carthage's Tilden Hooper is The American Rodeo's bareback riding champion.
Carthage cowboy wins bareback riding championship at The American Rodeo
Texas Baptist Men leader Rand Jenkins.
Texas Baptist Men leader travels to Warsaw to aid Ukranian refugees