Rose City Classic Gymnastic Invitational draws athletes from across state lines

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The concentration, the judges, and the nerves are all a part of the Rose City Classic Gymnastics Invitational.

No it’s not the Olympics, but when you’re this age it may as well be. These young ladies are competing against what to them has to feel like the entire world.

“Dallas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and you know Houston, San Antonio, we’ve got kids in and people from everywhere,” said ETX Gymnastics Executive Director Martin Parsley.

Sixteen years of putting on this event doesn’t happen overnight, and because of its success, others have taken notice.

“We may actually have two colleges having their event here on Friday night, Texas women’s university and sitting here we’ve been in discussion with them as they may be having their final competition of their season going into their conference meet here at our meet,” said Parsley. “They both have said yes to me, and we’ll see how that goes.”

And don’t think that Texas native Simone Biles didn’t help ratchet up exposure for her sport.

“Her gym was here last night competing, actually they’re here this morning with some of their younger girls and her coaches from the last Olympics and before were here last night,” said Parsley. “I know you do a lot to provide a time and what do you personally get out of this? Just to show it to our community that we have a product here for the kids to get involved with activity and pursue something they really enjoy right here in Tyler and take it as far as they can”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

