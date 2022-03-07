East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! As the cold front continues to push through the region, rain will be ending from north to south this morning. Cooler air is filtering in and many places will stay in the 40s all day today with a blustery north wind. Some clearing is possible by this afternoon and evening, but clouds return tomorrow with another chance for rain. Showers will work their way from south to north during the afternoon Tuesday and come to an end Tuesday night. Expect some sunshine and a slight warm up midweek before another cold front arrives Friday morning. Once again, things cool down quite a bit with this front, and some showers are possible through the evening Friday. Clouds clear out early Saturday with sunshine and a slow warm-up through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.