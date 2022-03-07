Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy with isolated showers through to finish out the morning hours. This afternoon, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Tonight, we drop into the upper 30s for lows, with ‘Feels Like’ temperatures in the low 30s. Tuesday starts off as a partly cloudy day, but clouds and showers/thundershowers return in the afternoon. Rain chances increase as you head south, with a high chance for rain in Deep East Texas, moderate for Tyler-Longview, and low for the I-30 corridor. The weather highline for this week will be ‘Cooler Temperatures’ when compared to last week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the midweek, then another cold front moves through on Friday.

Right now, the arrival timing of this front is uncertain, but we do know that it will bring even cooler temperatures to the area. Friday temperatures will vary upon location and time, but we do know temperatures will drop into the low 30s and maybe upper 20s by Saturday morning. We’re also forecasting a moderate chance of rain for Friday, and that would be a cold rain with temperatures in the 40s that afternoon. Some data suggests we could see a winter mix or winter precip. in East Texas on Friday. At this time, we’re leaving that out of the forecast, but if guidance continues to suggest it, we’ll make adjustments as needed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.