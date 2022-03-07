Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Just leave’: Harrison County woman shoots man accused of breaking into house

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County authorities arrested a Longview man Friday after he was shot while allegedly attempting to commit burglary.

According to a report by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting that had occurred in the 1500 block of Juanita Road in Longview. Upon arrival, they found Matthew Dillon George had been shot by the homeowner, who claims she found George attempting to break into their residence. The report states the homeowner gave George verbal orders to leave, which George allegedly refused. The homeowner states she feared for her safety and fired a single shot which struck George.

Matthew Dillon George
Matthew Dillon George(Harrison County Jail)

George initially was transported to Longview Regional Hospital, then later to a Tyler hospital.

Upon release from the hospital, George was arrested on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault.

