Man charged in 18 Texas deaths says he’s “not a killer”

Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury after one juror is hanging up the deliberations in his capital murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder for smothering Lu Thi Harris, 81, and stealing her jewelry. He is accused of killing at least 18 women in Dallas and Collin counties.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST
DALLAS (AP) - A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a newspaper interview he is innocent and will be acquitted in the case.

Billy Chemirmir remains in the Dallas County Jail as he awaits an April 25 retrial after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked.

During a phone interview from jail last week, Chemirmir denied all the charges against him and told The Dallas Morning News that he is “100% sure I will not go to prison.”

Cheryl Pangburn, whose mother is suspected of being one of Chemirmir’s alleged victims, said she had hoped he would have expressed “some kind of remorse.”

